ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes return home for the first time in nearly three weeks on Friday and are ready to start the second half of the season. After a successful stretch before the all star break, coach Schaeffer believes it can help the ‘Topes make a playoff push.

“We’re looking down the stretch and to play good down the stretch and play some playoff baseball,” Schaeffer said. “They’re getting better progressively and it’s all about getting the good mix of the good pitching and the good hitting and the good defense at the same time. I’m looking forward to that down the stretch, I think that we can do that.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United is getting ready to take on Detroit City on Saturday. It is a place that the black and yellow don’t play at often, and coach Prince believes the venue brings unique challenges.

“They have a really hard turf that makes it difficult to keep the ball on the ground consistently,” Prince said. “So, they do a good job playing the ball in behind, playing for second balls and making the game really, really difficult. We got to make sure that we manage those moments for sure and then make sure that we’re not getting away from our game plan as well.”

In other news, Bellator heavyweight Davion Franklin is in Tacoma, Washington for his next bout. He is putting his undefeated record on the line, but he also knows what a win means for Jackson Wink.

“I use to not really care about that, but now, like I how much that the gym wants me to win, how much the gym puts behind me, now it’s like okay,” Franklin said. “I represent Jackson Wink, not just with my fighting, but on the outside of the gym too, like my choices reflects on the team.”