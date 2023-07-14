ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are back in action this weekend following the All-Star break. The second half of the season began only two weeks prior to the break, and the ‘Topes got off to a 9-3 start — good enough for the best record in the PCL. The team finished the first half of the season in last place, and a serious conversation in the clubhouse helped turn the tides.

“You know I told the guys it was time to play baseball,” said manager Pedro Lopez. “I think we’ve seen a lot of stuff that has gone on and it’s always something. We told these guys there’s no excuses, we’re not going to complain about being hot, being cold, we’re just going to come out and play baseball.”

In other news, Holly Holm is returning to the octagon on Saturday night. She has won three out of her last four fights and is fighting someone on a three-fight win streak.

“I’m always looking for a big win and win in big fashion, even in the gym, I don’t want to lose a single round to my teammates. I’m fighting someone whose trying to take my spot and use this fight to push themselves forward.”

Meanwhile, a local boxing card is taking place on Saturday. The “Expo Explosion” will be at the Manuel Lujan Exhibition Center, headlined by Abraham “Hammer” Perez. The Hammer will be putting his IBA Intercontinental belt on the line.

Also, New Mexico United announced the addition of a new player on Friday. Jacobo Reyes comes to New Mexico from Monterrey Rayados. Reyes has multiple international appearances for the US and Mexico and met United head coach Eric Quill in camp with the U-19 U.S. Men’s National Team.

“I like to be really dynamic, play one, two, play really fast,” said Reyes. “I like to do one by ones. From my part, I’m really trying to help the team attacking side and really try to produce more plays for more goals and assists.”

The season is coming to an end for the Duke City Gladiators on Sunday. The year didn’t go as planned for the team, but first year head coach Fred Griggs learned a lot and is ready to reload going into 2024.

“That’s the only positive that we have not making it to the playoffs,” said Griggs. “We can start building right now and we know freshly right now while its stuck in our head what were some of the biggest mistakes and places we made wrong turns at. For me to be able to rectify it and work on it sooner rather than later is definitely advantageous and what we are preparing to do.”