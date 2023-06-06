ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Sunday’s 7-1 victory over Salt Lake, Albuquerque Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez reached his 1,000th career win. The accomplishment comes after 19 seasons, five different levels and three organizations.

“It was a pretty cool moment,” said Lopez. “I came here today and it’s like refreshing now. Before I didn’t even think about it.”

In other news, a local science teacher is stepping into the octagon for a shot at a heavyweight MMA title. Juan Adams, a teacher at Solare College Prep and a Jackson Wink fighter is set to fight for the PCS title on June 17.

Also, the UNM men’s 4×400 relay team has a shot of advancing to the NCAA Championship tomorrow. The team came up short last season, which has been big motivation all year.

“We want to make the final, we want to put our name as a top program,” said Jevon O’Bryant. “I know that we can compete with anybody. So, that’s kind of what we want to do. Us having more qualifiers in jumps and sprints it’s really open us up to be a contender in the NCAA.”