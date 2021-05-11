Sports Desk: Isotopes Infielder Greg Bird enjoying time in Rockies organization

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Greg Bird grew up watching Colorado Rockies baseball. The Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman even played at Coors Field a couple of times during his high school years. Bird, a 2011 fifth-round pick of the New York Yankees, never knew he would ever be in the Rockies organization.

“It’s just good memories there, obviously childhood memories,” said Bird. “Growing up, watching them go to the world series in 07, then having the opportunity to play with some of those guys and learn from them, I’m just grateful.”

Bird signed a Minor League contract with the Rockies with an invitation to Spring Training back in February. With the Isotopes, he is off to a good start. Bird drove in a run Monday night against the Sugar Land Skeeters. Prior to that, he hit a two-run shot in what is the Isotopes’ only win of the season.

Bird is glad to be healthy. Injuries have been a part of his story, slowing his opportunities to stick in the big leagues. Despite the setbacks, Bird maintains a positive attitude. “I think all and all it’s a win,” said Bird. “That’s a weird thing to say, but the amount that I learned through them all has been more beneficial for me and put me in a better spot in my life than I think I would have been in if they didn’t happen.”

In other sports news, Lobo sophomore softball player Rachel Hathoot is the Mountain West Player of the Week. Hathoot went six for eight in a series against San Jose State. She had three doubles, a home run, and five RBI.

University of New Mexico women’s golf moved up one spot at the NCAA Columbus Regional Tuesday, but still have a long way to go to try to make the top five. The Lobos are 15th. The University of Georgia has the team lead.

Meanwhile, longtime Cibola girls basketball coach, Lori Mabrey, has stepped down. Mabry, saying her words carefully, said it is not a retirement. She said if the right opportunity comes along, she might choose to come back to coaching. Mabry spent 16 years at Cibola winning about 320 games.

MMA Fighting is reporting that New Mexico’s Diego Sanchez has agreed in principle to enroll in the Professional Athletes Brain Health Study funded in part by the UFC. Sanchez was recently released by the organization.

Lastly, former University of Hawaii Quarterback Colt Brennan has died at the age of 37.