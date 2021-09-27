Sports Desk: Isotopes host final home game, Rolison reflects on year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are finishing their home schedule on Monday night, hosting the Reno Aces. The Topes will have five more road games after that to conclude their season. This year has had its ups and downs but skipper Warren Schaeffer is happy with his team and is also happy to Isotopes Park home.

“Yes, it’s been a great year man. This team has never quit all year, got after it every game. Our team is very comfortable playing at home and the fans have been fantastic this year. You know, they are just always into it. They are loud and it’s a clear home-field advantage,” said Schaeffer.

The Isotopes showcased a lot of new players on this season’s roster, like Rockies top pitching prospect Ryan Rolison. Rolison didn’t have the year he wanted, as injuries hindered him, but he isn’t letting that get him down and he is looking forward to the future. “It’s not easy mentally or physically to shut down for 10 weeks in the middle of the season and then try to build back up. My goal now is to just finish the season healthy and strong. My plan afterwards is to go to the winter league in the Dominican to get a few more innings under my belt, and then go into Spring training as I can,” said Rolison.

Meanwhile, Lobo Women’s Basketball was back in action at the Davalos Center. There are a lot of new faces on this year’s team and as of now, morale is high heading into the season. “It feels good, you know there is always a lot of excitement with day one. You know and it was good, good to get out here,” said UNM Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury. “The youth is exciting, just because they are new and you don’t really know what you are getting, and clearly we don’t right now. So, we got a long way to go, but I think that is the most exciting thing.”

The reigning Mountain West Regular Season Champions will look a lot younger this season, as this roster now has six freshmen but while they will have a younger look these incoming freshmen come in with a lot of talent. One freshman that is standing out is Sandia High School graduate, Viane Cumber.

Cumber has worked out with the team since the summer and she says that she is already seeing some improvement. “Improvement-wise, I think it’s with my shooting ability. Coach has really capitalized off of that and I never really realized how good of a shooter I have been until he has given me some tools and is helping me get better every day,” said Cumber.

The freshmen bring in a lot of talent but it helps to have a strong core of returning players, like seniors Antonia Anderson and Jaedyn De La Cerda. They’re utilizing the extra season with hopes of being a part of a better team than last year. Their skills will be big for this team this year but so will their leadership.

“I know how it is coming in as a freshman, not knowing anything, just being lost, it’s a whole new program. So, personally being in that situation I want to help them, you know ask me as many questions as you need to like understand, you know if you want to stay after practice and go through stuff I will do that as well, you want to watch film I can help you with that. It’s just, I am giving whatever they need,” said Jaedyn De La Cerda.

For more information on the new roster and schedule, visit golobos.com/sports/wbball.