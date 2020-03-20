Sports Desk: Isotopes general manager updates fans on 2020 Season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Major League and Minor League seasons have been pushed back their start due to the COVID-19 outbreak. KRQE Sports was able to talk with Isotopes General Manager, John Traub about the outlook of the 2020 season.

“You know, we are all very hopeful that we can get in as many games as possible. We don’t know what the schedule is going to look like and we don’t know when it is going to start, but we are very hopeful that we certainly can get in a 70 game season or at least as many as we possibly can. I think probably over the next three to four days there will probably be some discussions, certainly and whether there are answers or not yet, it’s probably a little early to tell,” said Traub.

This is definitely a fluid situation and while there are so many questions surrounding the 2020 season, Traub says that fans can expect the same diligence from his organization.

“You know, since the Isotopes came to town in 2003 we have always prided ourselves in being there for this community, and once all of this is behind us people can absolutely look forward to coming back to Isotopes Park and enjoy the same quality family entertainment that they already have. That normalcy is really important and it’s really incumbent upon all of us to do everything that we can do to keep bringing forth the same quality entertainment, and we are looking forward o opening those gates and getting ready,” said Traub.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State Athletics announced on Thursday that the football program will be canceling the rest of their spring practices and even their spring game.

New Mexico State University Athletic Director, Mario Moccia released a statement:

“These decisions have been made with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority.”

The Duke City Gladiators are now one day away from starting their “live recess” videos for the youth of Albuquerque. The professional football team is looking to give kids live workout videos, during this time of social distancing.

People can watch these workouts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Albuquerque native and now Super-Bantamweight boxing contender, Angelo Leo is staying ready and healthy during this COVID-19 outbreak. Leo is coming off of a huge victory and is ready to take the plunge at a World Title Shot.

“My last fight was definitely the biggest win of my career. It was for the NABO, which is the North American Boxing Organization Title, and it was also a title eliminator for the WBO, which means I get a chance to fight for a World Title. So, we are looking for a title fight here in the near future, possibly the next fight. I am ranked number two by the WBO, six by the WBC, number three by the IBF. So, in any of those organizations I could fight for the belt,” said Leo.

Leo is currently 19-0 in his professional record, and the now Mayweather Promotions promoted fight believes that moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, was a huge step in his career but he is hoping at some point that he can fight back at home.

“It would be an honor fighting in Albuquerque sometime in the near future. You know, as soon as I get this World Title I would like to defend it out there. I think it would be a great treat for all my fans and all my friends and family,” said Leo.

The last time Leo fought in Albuquerque was back in 2015.