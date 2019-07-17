Sports Desk: Isotopes friends with long ball, Cox trip off target

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday on the Sports Desk, the Albuquerque Isotopes talk about the piling up home runs in the second half of the season. The Isotopes are 4-1 in the second half with 11 home runs in a five-game stretch.

“The first half was tough, but you know we are on a good little streak right now,” said Isotopes infielder Pat Valiaka. “So, we feel good about our team. We just have to keep it going.”

The Isotopes have had 15 multi-home run games this season. Just last week, Drew Weeks became the first in an Isotopes uniform to hit two home runs in one inning. For Weeks, one of the home runs was more exciting than the other.

“The Isotopes have been around so long I didn’t think that hadn’t been done yet,” said Weeks. “That was my first ever grand slam, so when I hit that, I think that’s why I went crazy.”

New Mexico Archer Cassidy Cox has traveled the world due to her talent as a world-class archer. She recently returned from what has been her worst trip ever.

The World University Games in Italy was her first. She didn’t know her airline of choice would lose her bow, and the organizer of the event would misplace her passport. It all got worked out in the end.

“Luckily, I got my bow right after qualifications ended,” said Cox. “So, I got to shoot it for eliminations. I didn’t shoot that well in eliminations. It was pretty windy and I was really frustrated with everyone for losing my bow. The organizing committee also lost my passport.”

UNM Athletics has done it again. For the eighth consecutive year, they led the Mountain West in All-Academic honorees with 135 student-athletes honored.

The Albuquerque Football Officials Association is recruiting for the upcoming season. No experience is necessary. Those interested in becoming a game official can call Ken Murphy at 505-385-4367. A meeting for officials will be held July 24 at Sandia High School at 6:30 p.m.