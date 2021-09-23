Sports Desk: Isotopes final homestand comes with a special incentive

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are back in the Duke City for their final homestand of the season. The Isotopes will host the Reno Aces in a five-game series that also has extra incentives. Minor League Baseball is rewarding the team with the best record in the final ten games of the season.

“We will see man, I mean we will see tonight right. I think that these guys come to play to win every day, so it shouldn’t change anything, but it is nice to have a little chunk of change at the end,” said Isotopes skipper Warren Schaeffer.”

After hosting Reno, the Isotopes will travel to Sacramento for the last series of the season. “There is a little money prize for the playoffs, the ten games. So, you know we are coming to win ball games and hopefully win this thing,” said Isotopes pitcher Ryan Rolison.

In other sports news, the Colorado Rockies continue to give defending World Series champion the L.A. Dodgers a tough time. Many thought the Dodgers would just go into Colorado and easily win enough games to overtake the San Francisco Giants on top of the National League West Division. That hasn’t happened as the Rockies have proved to be a tough out. The Dodgers did, however, beat the Rockies Thursday 7-5 in 10 innings.

Utep quarterback and former Hobbs Eagles star Gavin Hardison will face a college team from his home state of New Mexico Saturday. The Lobos 3-3-5 defense has proven confusing to many opponents. Hardison had an open week to prepare, after coming off a loss at Boise State. “You know, just lock in mentally on what I’m supposed to be doing and just really keying in on what I’m expecting defensively and just making sure that I’m making good decisions,” said Hardison. “That’s all I really can do. I feel like I had some good areas in Boise, but I also had some bad areas.”

Saturday’s game in El Paso starts at 7 p.m.

If they get their way of securing a new home stadium, New Mexico United would like to add a women’s soccer team. Without a new stadium, that dream will be almost impossible. “We want to have a professional women’s team now that we have it in writing that we’re committed to doing that within three years of having the facility built. In terms of…can we do it without the stadium? The answer is, unfortunately, no,” said NM United owner Peter Trevisani.’

Lastly, Sanchez Boxing is hosting a charity fight card in Juarez, Mexico this weekend. The card will feature 15 New Mexico fighters battling opponents from Mexico.