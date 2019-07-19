Sports Desk: Isotopes fall short against Fresno; Former Lobo back in MW

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday on the Sports Desk, the Albuquerque Isotopes attempt to sweep Fresno falls short. The Isotopes built up an 8-3 lead only to watch it fall away by the 7th inning. The Isotopes won the series 3-1 as Fresno was able to squeeze out a 10-9 win in the last of four games.

Arizona Diamondbacks player Blake Swihart continues to rehab back an injured oblique. Swihart went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for the Diamondbacks High-A affiliate Wednesday night.

New Mexico United forward Kevaughn Frater likes to sing. The question is, what kind of tune will the New Mexico United sing on the pitch Thursday night in a friendly against Cardiff City FC?

“Every game, we want to take it the exact same way, whether it was the Open Cup games, league games or this exhibition match,” said NM United Defender Justin Schmidt. “We want to take it to the same approach. We want to focus on our style and imposing our style on the other team.”

Game time at UNM Soccer and Track Complex is 7 p.m.

New Mexico Lobos point guard Zane Martin is in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. The Towson University transfer talked everything Lobos, including what it will be like to play his first game in cherry and silver.

“Of course I’m nervous,” said Martin. “I never really played, you know, in front of a bunch of people like that Pit. The atmosphere is, any player in the world would want to play in that gym. It’s amazing to know I’m going to be soon playing when October comes. I’m just ready to get on the court with my teammates and win.”

Former UNM basketball standout Roman Martinez is back in the Mountain West. Martinez is now a graduate assistant coach for former Lobos’ head coach Steve Alford at Nevada.

Edgewood resident Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is getting back in the octagon Sep. 14 to headline UFC Fight Night 158 in Canada. Cerrone will face Justin Gaethje.

Saturday’s “Night of Champions” fight card at Tingley Coliseum will also feature the “Diamond Boy.” Matthew Griego is part of the co-main event. Josh Torres will headline the card which has a 6 p.m start time.