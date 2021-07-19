Sports Desk: Isotopes’ Clarkin is the Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prior to 2021, the last time an Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher snagged league weekly honors was in 2017. This season, the Isotopes have had two in one month with Ian Clarkin the latest to pick up Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week honors and Frank Duncan won in the last week of June.

Clarkin pitched 6.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen during the week, earning the win in both of his outings without issuing a walk. He is doing some of his best work from the hill, at the moment and said he has managed to get out of his own way. Clarkin has had a breakthrough in the mental part of the game. “I just mean, I want to dominate every single time I go out there, as simple as that,” said Clarkin. “There’s no next week, next month, next year. There’s no different level you know. Whoever I face, I want to dominate them in every single way. That’s really it. That’s what we’re working towards.”

During his seven seasons of affiliated baseball, Clarkin is 20-29 with a 3.97 career ERA.

In other sports news, Wynton Bernard turned in the play of the game in an Isotopes loss Sunday night. Bernard navigated the part on the field known as the berm to make a catch for an out. The spectacular play got a lot of time on social media.

Former UNM Lobos quarterback Lamar Jordan is coming back to New Mexico in a Spokane Shock uniform. Jordan is now a receiver and kick returner. He has had some dazzling returns in the indoor football league. Jordan is looking forward to his team’s clash against the Duke City Gladiators Saturday in Rio Rancho.

The Mountain West Media Summit starts Wednesday. Kentucky transfer and new Lobo quarterback Terry Wilson could hear his name selected as newcomer of the year. Whether he does or not, head coach Danny Gonzales has been pleased with the quarterback who has the most game experience. “He’s done a great job in the weight room and outside, the condition drills and doing those things,” said Gonzales.