Sports Desk: Isotopes claim three all-star spots; Pacheco talks returning home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday on the Sports Desk, the Albuquerque Isotopes has landed a trio of players on the Pacific Coast All-Star team. Yonathan Daza, Sam Hillard, and Pat Valiaka were selected to represent the PCL in the Triple-A all-star game July 10 in El Paso, Texas.

“Obviously, it’s a huge honor,” Hillard said. “I’m blessed and I’m thankful. I think there’s a lot of guys on our team that should have made it but didn’t. It was a goal of mine to be able to make it this year, and to be able to achieve that goal is special and I’m happy about it.”

Meanwhile, former La Cueva and UNM baseball player Jordan Pacheco is in town with the Tacoma Rainiers for their series against the Isotopes. Pacheco recently signed with the Mariner’s organization after starting the year playing in Mexico.

“Well, I called my dad and I was like, ‘Hey, Dad. Do you want to come to the Isotopes game?” Pacheco said. “He was like, ‘Who is coming in?’ I got a couple of buddies that still play. I was like, ‘I’m coming in.’ He was like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m coming in. I am going to be in uniform. ‘Coaching?’ I was like, “No, Dad. I am still playing.'”

Moving to the court, as UNM guard Jaquan Lyle is working on getting back with the team after a season-ending Achilles injury last season. Lyle has been progressing steadily, while the coaching staff is being cautious with his return.

“I think the only person that is really concerned with my health here is Paul Weir,” Lyle said. “We will be practicing. If we are practicing too long, he will take me out.”