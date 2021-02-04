Sports Desk: Hybrid learning impacting high school athletics

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Hybrid Learning has become a major topic of discussion for districts across the state. Under the New Mexico Public Education Departments’ current rules, high school athletics can only return if a school is in a hybrid learning system.

Schools across the state are having trouble getting their students into a hybrid learning model and that has already caused Los Lunas schools to currently not let their fall sports play in the spring, as they voted on Tuesday to stay in remote learning. Head Football Coach at Cleveland High School, Heath Ridenour doesn’t like the idea of schools having to be in a hybrid model and says that it really affects bigger schools.

“Our school is not built to have as many kids as we have in it right now. So, getting into a 50/50 hybrid model, it just we don’t fit. You know, and some of these smaller schools, god bless them, I am glad they can do it, but if our leading people in the state are going to say yes to some kids and no to some kids, I believe that’s one of the biggest disservices we can do for our students and our athletes,” said Ridenour.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State University men’s basketball will be back in action on Friday night, as they host Cal Baptist at 7 p.m. This will mark Aggie’s first home game of the year, but it will be played at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas. Fans are not allowed at the game.

NMSU is currently 3-3 on the season and is coming off of a 12 point loss to GCU on Saturday. Head Coach Chris Jans hopes his team performs better against CBU and also gets some more experience. “You know, they are going to be excited, they always are when they play us, and we have had some battles with them, but for us, it doesn’t matter who we are playing. we got to play better. We just got to get in rhythm, we had no rhythm, we had no flow, but I am anxious to see what kind of week we have and how we play this weekend,” said Jans.

University of New Mexico women’s basketball will also be in action on Friday, as they look for a sweep of the Aztecs at San Diego State. UNM is coming off of an impressive win on Wednesday, where they outscored SDSU 58-21 in the second half. UNM also shot 76% from the field in the second half. When Head Coach Mike Bradbury was asked, what does his team need to do to win again on Friday? he said, “Hopefully we shoot 73 percent in the first half.”

UNM versus San Diego State University is Friday at 1 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on the Mountain West Network.

UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales said at a news conference that he is excited with incoming players next season. Gonzales also spoke very highly of his two Division I transfers that are now on the roster.

“Cjay Boone is a transfer wide receiver from Missouri, and he might be the fastest kid on our team now. He has been clocked with an electronic time of 4.38 forty, and then we got a linebacker/d-lineman transfer from San Diego State, Jeff Blake. He is 6-foot-three inches, 220-pound kid, he is a good-looking athlete that I am excited to have on our football team,” said Gonzales.

UNM currently has three open scholarship spots to fill, and they hope to have a maximum of 85 scholarship players.

Lastly, Eastern New Mexico University Football racked up 53 signings for their class of 2021, and 11 of those signees come from New Mexico. Melrose senior tight end, Devon Bailey is one of those local players to sign at ENMU, and he said that he, along with his whole town was elated to find out that he is going to play for the Greyhounds.