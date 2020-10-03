Sports Desk: Holm and Condit make weight ahead of Saturday UFC Fight Card

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, we start with local UFC fighters Holly Holm and Carlos Condit. Both Jackson and Wink trained fighters are set to fight on UFC’s Fight Island on Saturday, and both fighters made weight on Friday.

Holm will take on Irene Aldana in the main event of this fight card, which will be shown on ESPN and will start at 8:30 p.m. Mountain Time. This will mark Holm’s 6th main event in the UFC. “When they say main event I am like, oh okay now we have to put in a lot of work because we got five rounds instead of three. So, for me it’s not just the physical part of the training, it’s mental you know, you got to be focused for five rounds. When a lot of people get tired and throw their game plan out the window and just start throwing bombs, there is a whole focus you have to have for five rounds,” said Holly Holm.

Carlos Condit also made weight on Friday and will be the featured bout on the ESPN+ Prelim. He will take on Court McGee in a welterweight bout and even though he is on a 5-fight losing skid this “Natural Born Killer” feels more confident and prepared than ever.

“Part of my lack of success as of late has been more, you know I think it’s training camp. I think it’s having to switch stuff up and sometimes you have a formula for what’s working, but things change and you have to switch it up and I have been trying to do that. So, I think I am going to show something pretty spectacular this weekend,” said Carlos Condit. That ESPN+ Prelim will start at 5:30 p.m.

Now to the MLB Postseason, Carlsbad’s Trevor Rogers is now headed to the National League Division Series as his Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs on Friday. The Marlins will now meet the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Now to the gridiron, Lobo Football found out who they will be playing in their 2020 season, as the Mountain West released their eight-game schedules on Thursday. The Lobos will meet Colorado State in their season opener on the road on October 24.

“The rust is my biggest concern, my biggest fear. If you watch NFL games over the last couple of weeks. You can definitely tell that they definitely missed their preseason games. I am worried about that, just because we haven’t played football around here since March 8 and so we will see where are come October 24,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Things aren’t looking good for one of the Lobos 2020 opponents though. Wyoming football announced on Friday that 11 of the freshman players have tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, 31 freshmen are in quarantine.

Coach Danny Gonzales addressed COVID-19 concerns in his press conference on Thursday, but Gonzales also spoke on how he now holds a higher standard for his players. “I mean, I have got no problem kicking somebody off the team that wants to go out and go to a party right now, because I am a firm believer that there are certain rights and privileges that you give up to be on a football team, and right now, in this global pandemic, that’s not the time to do that stuff. But from this point, July 6 to this point right here, I am so proud of our football team and the way they have handled that,” said Gonzales. UNM is scheduled to host Wyoming on December 5.

Now to New Mexico United Soccer, The team is finding out more about possibly making up their postponed match against Rio Grande Valley. NM United would only want to make up that game if it gave them a chance to win the Group. As of now, they are two points behind El Paso in the Group-C standings, but there are multiple scenarios that could play out this weekend which could lead to NM United winning the group.

NM United must have El Paso lose or draw to Real Monarchs on Sunday. They would then also need either Tulsa to win on Saturday or Austin Bold to lose on Sunday. If this were to play out, NM United would possibly play their make-up game with RGV on Tuesday, and NM United would need to win that to win the group. There is a lot in play at the moment, but KRQE Sports will keep you updated on everything NM United.