Sports Desk: Holm and Cerrone ready to represent at UFC 246; ENMU women’s basketball slays a giant

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Holly Holm is revisiting a fighter from her past in the octagon Saturday with hopes it will help her future. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion defeated Raquel Pennington by split decision in 2015. Their second fight will come with both fighters being much more experienced.

“I feel like I’m a completely different fighter from when I fought her the first time,” said Holm. “I feel like it will be a completely different fight and I’m looking forward to being able to go in with somebody who I’ve kind of felt their strengths before.”

Both fighters made weight with Holm coming in at 135.5 pounds and Pennington at 135 pounds. Holm and Pennington are the co-main event.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will face one of the biggest stars in the UFC in the main event. Conor McGregor has been out of action for 15 months. He and Cerrone made weight at 170 pounds each on Friday. McGregor asked the crowd, “How good do I look at 170?” Cerrone, at 23 wins, has more than anyone in the UFC.

LFA 80 features Rio Rancho’s Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia and opponent Jose Mariscal in a featherweight bout. They are the main event at Route 66 Casino. Garcia’s Jackson and Wink Teammate Chris “Breezy” Brown is also on the Friday night card.

Lobo guard and forward Vance Jackson had an MRI on his injured left knee Thursday. Head coach Paul Weir said that MRI came back clean without anything serious. Jackson is unlikely to play at UNLV on Saturday as he rests and heals.

One of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the state started Friday. The Joe Vivian Tournament is at Manzano High School this year. Los Lunas’ 152-pound wrestler Miguel Andrade started his weekend with a pin of Fabian Aranda of Valley. Finals are on Saturday.

Lobos defensive lineman Aaron Blackwell is officially leaving after getting an extra year of eligibility due to injury to play again. Blackwell entered the transfer portal after then-head coach Bob Davie was fired.

The Eastern New Mexico women’s basketball team won one at the horn Thursday. The Greyhounds defeated defending Division II national champion Lubbock Christian 69-68. It snapped a 25 game win streak for Lubbock Christian.