Sports Desk: Holly Holm set to take on Irene Aldana in October

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with news from the UFC as Holly Holm is set to take on Irene Aldana on October 3. Originally set for August 1, Holm vs Aldana was scratched after Aldana tested positive for COVID-19.

The fight is now back on and will be the main event of UFC Fight Night 179. The location is not set for this fight card.

Now to more big news from MMA, as Albuquerque trained Jon Jones took to Twitter on Monday and announced that he is vacating his UFC title. Jones and the UFC have been in disputes for months over Jon’s salary and the terms of him moving up to heavyweight. Jones said back in June that he was seriously thinking about getting out of the promotion and on Monday Jones made the news official with this tweet:

Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 17, 2020

Now to soccer, New Mexico United is coming off of a 1-0 victory on Saturday but they are now gearing up for their next matchup on Wednesday. It is a quick turnaround and it will be a two-match set with Real Monarchs, as they play on Wednesday and then again on Saturday.

Coming off of a 1-0 victory over Colorado Springs, this team is feeling motivated as their defense is improving which was an area that Head Coach Troy Lesesne wanted to focus on this year.

“One-nil wins on the road, one-nil results on the road rather, like that, really boost your confidence to that you can see out a game without having a second goal and that’s something that we needed to improve on. We can’t always rely on getting that second and third goal,” said Lesesne.

“I mean, I only had one save in the second half. So, that’s pretty big from back four and our front line of the defensive block as well,” said New Mexico United goalkeeper Cody Mizell.

New Mexico United versus Real Monarchs is Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

Now to football, the Eunice High School football team garnered some national recognition as they were named as one of the top small-town high school football teams in the nation. Eunice ranked 27th out of 100 teams from across the nation, that reside in a town with a population of 10,000 or less. The website Stadium Talk ranked the Cardinals this high and it’s well deserved as they have won three consecutive state football titles and hold 15 state titles in their program history.

This was a huge accomplishment for this program, as well as the community of Eunice. “Everybody in the town, for the most part, has either, either they played, or they cheered, they are all highly invested in what we are doing. So, in a normal situation, the ten weeks that make up our regular season are the most anticipated ten weeks of the community’s entire calendar. It’s a big deal and it’s definitely a point of pride for everyone involved,” said Eunice football coach Greg Jackson.

Now to basketball, Eldorado graduate Deraje Agbaosi is headed to the University of New Orleans to continue his basketball career. Agbaosi, signed with the Division-I program this week, and he is excited at the aspect of getting to play with the Privateers right away.

“They basically told me that if I go there right now it wouldn’t just be me filling in a spot or anything like that. They said that I would be in the 8-man rotation pretty much, just get to playing right away. I obviously have to do my part, but I am just looking forward to it,” said Agbaosi.

Agbaosi believes that he will play small forward or power forward for the Privateers. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on him.