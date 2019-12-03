Sports Desk: Holly Holm rematch with Raquel Pennington in January

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm is ready to return to the octagon. Holm will fight Raquel Pennington in a rematch at UFC 246 in Las Vegas on January 18. Holm beat Pennington back in February 2015.

Holm hasn’t fought since suffering a defeat against UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes back in July. A serious hamstring injury also helped to keep Holm out of action.

She and Pennington were originally scheduled for their rematch in October of this year before Holm was injured. She suffered a detached ligament to her hamstring.

“It’s 100% attached,” said Holm. “They say don’t overdo it because we don’t want to damage what’s been grown. So it just needs a little time to get strong, but we’re ready to rock and roll pretty soon.”

The Lobo men’s basketball team is hosting Wednesday when they start Mountain West Conference play against Boise State. The Lobos are undefeated at home and are 7-2 overall.

The team of talented players is still in the process of learning more about one another on the court, but they believe they are ready for league play.

“I think conference play is a whole different ball game, to be honest,” said guard Zane Martin. “We have to be all the way focused from the number one man to the 13th man. We got to be all out there and have the same common goal. If we all lock in on the same common goal, no one can stop us in this conference, and I say that confidently.”

The Lobos and Boise State have a 7 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Arena Wednesday.

The Lobo women’s basketball team split a pair of games on the road at the Cancun Challenge last week. They will return to the road Wednesday as they travel to defending Mountain West champion and preseason favorite Boise State.

It’s an early start to the conference season. Head coach Mike Bradbury is not a fan of starting conference play early.

“I think it’s ridiculous, that’s why it’s not a conference game to us,” said Bradbury. “So, whatever. We’re going to go play.”

The game has a 7 p.m. start time in Boise, Idaho.

High school basketball has started in New Mexico. Back-to-back Class 5A champion the Atrisco Heritage Jaguars can officially entertain the idea of a threepeat. The consecutive championships were not luck for a team that prides itself on hard work.

“Well, you know that’s a tribute to the community out here,” said Jaguars head coach Adrian Ortega. “It’s a blue-collar environment. Parents are hard-nosed. Our kids are hard-nosed and they’re not afraid of hard work.”

The Jaguars are at the Valencia Jaguars on Tuesday.

UNM offensive lineman Javon Mosley and New Mexico State defensive back Ray Buford Jr. have earned invitations to the NFLPA Bowl. It’s a postseason all-star game for draft-eligible players. The game will be played January 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.