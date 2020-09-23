Sports Desk: Holly Holm ready for the UFC Fight Island experience

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm will get her first UFC Fight Island experience on October 3 when she fights taller opponent Irene Aldana.

“I’m just embracing it,” said Holm. “It’s going to be different. I know a lot of people, you know when you go out of town and you get to see new places, a lot of people think oh that would be cool. I want to fly over there. It’s not the same when you’re going for a fight, especially when you have to quarantine in a hotel room.”

Holm and Aldana were originally scheduled to meet on August 1. A positive COVID-19 test from Aldana changed those plans, pushing the fight to October. For Holm, it was another training camp without a fight. Holm had a prior fight scrubbed after suffering a hamstring injury. Her last fight was January 18. It sounds like Holm can’t wait to get going again.

“I am ready to fight, fight,” said Holm. Holm and Aldana are headlining the UFC Fight Night card at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

In other sports news, the champ returned to his stomping grounds Tuesday. WBO junior featherweight champion Angelo Leo made a trip to the Duke City to celebrate his grandmother’s birthday. Leo brought his championship belt with him. He will have his first defense of the title against Stephen Fulton Jr. at the end of the year or early next year.

Mountain West Football school presidents will meet Thursday to discuss a possible start of play by October 24 with an eight-game schedule.

The Denver Broncos have turned to Blake Bortles to add depth to the quarterback position. Bortles has been offered a one year deal after the Broncos learned that starter Drew Lock would miss three to five weeks with a shoulder injury. Bortles will back up Jeff Driskell.

The Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 in game one of two scheduled for Tuesday. Nats pitcher Austin Voth had seven strikeouts and gave up just one run while going the distance.

