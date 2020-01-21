Sports Desk: Holly Holm expects strong run at UFC Bantamweight title

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This edition of the Sports Desk starts with the New Mexico United and their new partnership with PUMA. The United are now the only professional soccer team in the United State to have a partnership with PUMA, and they have released the following dates for when fans can get their hands on some of their new merchandise.

• Feb 8: Merchandise available at the friendly at UNM vs Colorado Springs

• Feb. 29: Home/away kits revealed at Black/Yellow Bash

• March 1: Available in-store

Lobo Men’s Basketball will look to end a two-game losing skid on Tuesday as they host San Jose State at 8 p.m. UNM lost to SJSU on January 1, so they are looking to split their season series, but they are also looking to improve to 13-0 at home, which would be a first for the Lobos since they joined the Mountain West.

“Yeah, I think we obviously need to stay positive and keep working with who we have and try and give ourselves the best chance to win on Tuesday night,” said UNM Head coach Paul Weir.

Coach Weir also gave KRQE Sports an update on Vance Jackson on Saturday.

“Nothing really imminent at this point. I don’t know how long it will take for him to get back to the court, but we are obviously hopeful that it will be sooner rather than later,” said Weir.

KRQE Sports reached out to UNM Basketball on Monday and they didn’t have an update on Vance Jackson. UNM will look to improve their 15-5 overall and 4-3 conference record on Tuesday against San Jose State at 8 p.m.

New Mexico State Men’s Basketball is now on an eight-game winning streak after they took out Seattle U on Saturday, 75-67. The Aggies are now 5-0 in conference play, but with this win on Saturday, they also set a new WAC record by winning their 20th consecutive WAC regular-season game.

“These kids have been spending the extra time in the gym. They have been working on their skills, their handles, their decision making, their passing and certainly their shooting. It’s paying off for them and that just breeds confidence,” said NMSU Head Coach Chris Jans.

Lobo Football has been hard at work, as they have been hitting the recruiting trail. Twitter has been abuzz with players from across the country thanking UNM for scholarship offers and for making trips to see players in action. New Offensive Coordinator Derek Warehime told KRQE Sports that this new coaching staff has a lot of ties to players and programs that will help them build their roster for the 2020 season.

“Whenever it was announced that I got this job, I mean within a couple of hours I had received probably 50 or 60 names of guys from Texas and Oklahoma in particular, that coaches were wanting to send our way. Multiply that by how many coaches we have on the staff, because we all have great relationships with high school coaches and junior college coaches and things. So, we are sifting through those names and getting ourselves organized and then really targeting the guys we want to go after,” said Derek Warehime.

UNM Track and Field will host their first indoor meet of the season this week, as they host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational. This meet will start at 4 p.m. on Friday and run through Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Holly Holm bettered her professional MMA record to 13-5 on Saturday after a dominant performance over Raquel Pennington. Holm earned a unanimous decision victory at UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Holly feels confident that she can make another strong run at the UFC Bantamweight Title.

“Well, I am still 38 now and I am still ready to go. I know that I am stronger than the girls in my weight class, and I know that I am in shape, and I know I am healthy, and I know that I can do more. What I needed to do was let more of my punches and kicks go tonight, with that being said though, I am walking away with not taking any damage and still being able to control a fight,” said Holly Holm.