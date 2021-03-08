Sports Desk: High schools able to participant in NMAA sanctioned sports, activities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Whether a school is in hybrid or remote learning, they will be able to participate in all New Mexico Activities Association sanctioned sports and activities starting immediately. The New Mexico Public Education Department made the announcement Monday.

Some schools chose to opt-out of any activities earlier this year because of some of the restrictions and the learning model they chose. “So we will have to reach out and first and foremost figure out and ask them if they are going to opt-in for the remainder of fall sports,” said NMAA Executive Director. “It will not change our calendar whatsoever.”

The NMAA made a revised calendar for fall, spring, and winter sports last month. Football coaches who have been waiting to play a game since the fall welcomed the news. “It’s exciting news,” said Cibola Cougars Head Coach Rod Williams. “It’s just affirmation, you know, for what these kids have done so long, you know, working out here and, you know, they’ve had an awesome attitude.”

La Cueva Head Football Coach Brandon Back is also happy his team is back and would like to see as many athletes as possible get as much of a full season as possible. “Now the question is, honestly, APS [Albuquerque Public Schools] athletics needs to step up and make sure that we maximize every opportunity for our fall sports athletes,” said Back. “Our volleyball team should be able to compete in state now. Our cross country teams should be able to compete in state.”

In other sports news, Lobo women’s basketball advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament with a 67-51 victory over the Air Force Falcons. LaTascya Duff scored 14 points in the win. The Lobos will play Fresno State in the semifinals Tuesday. The game has a 5 p.m. start time.

Meanwhile, former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm is out of her May 8 showdown against Julianna Pena. Holm suffered an undisclosed injury.

Lastly, University of New Mexico women’s soccer player Gwen Maly helped the Lobos pick up two-season-opening victories on the road this past weekend. Maly is the Mountain West Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. Maly had a pair of goals and an assist. She scored the game-winning goal in a victory at Wyoming last Sunday.