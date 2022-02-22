ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico high school baseball season officially began on Tuesday. Perennial title contenders, La Cueva and Sandia, met for a non-district game to open the season, with two collegiate commits on the mound. Sandia got on the board thanks to two solo home runs by Damien Talamantes and Adriel Figueroa-Brito, however La Cueva took the lead thanks to double by Ronan Hella that drove in three runs. La Cueva won the game 5-2.

Sticking on the diamond as two UNM softball players were recognized by the Mountain West on Tuesday as outfielder Andrea Howard and infielder Emma Bramson were named player and freshman of the week respectively. Howard and Bramson finished the Cardinal Classic in Texas as number one and two on the team in hits and RBI. “This is probably the best start we’ve had in my five years of being here,” said Howard. “I think we have a lot of chemistry on this team and we have much more potential than we’re showing right now. Also, I’m really excited to see how we’re able to show our potential throughout the season.” UNM will start the home portion of its schedule on Thursday for the Lobo classic.

Meanwhile the Lobo women’s basketball team is finishing up the last two games of the regular season on the road. UNM will play Fresno State on Wednesday and the team remains focused on finishing the season strong. “We’re definitely locked in,” said Jaedyn De La Cerda. “Hey we got to practice good so we can play good. Once we practice good those are the results we get so we just got to continue to do that for the rest of the season and stay focused on what the big main picture is.” Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.

In other news, Lobo football wide receiver, Zarak Scruggs Jr. is making a name for himself during spring practices. The junior college transfer didn’t get much action at his previous school, and he came to UNM with something to prove. “Basically I didn’t play really,” said Scruggs. “I played, but I didn’t touch the ball. I didn’t touch the field until my second year in JUCO. So, I had no film. So I had to walk on. So, and I was like I believe in myself. I know what I’m capable of. All glory to God.” Scruggs says he found out about UNM from a former Lobo who told him New Mexico would at least give him a chance, and Scruggs is grateful for the opportunity. “I wake up and that’s like the first thing on my mind,” Scruggs said. “You know this is what I use to dream about. This is what I use to be working for every day. I use to be going and working, you know, 60 to 70 hours a week, going to school, working out every day, just waiting for this opportunity. I try to get a lot of chemistry with the quarterbacks. That’s been my biggest thing. And, taking care of my body, you know, doing stuff like mobility, catching juggs, catching extra balls.” Lobo spring practice will continue on Tuesday.