ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes hosted grassroots baseball night on Wednesday. Hall of famer Greg Maddux was in attendance and threw out the first pitch to help promote the new book Grassroots Baseball: Route 66 about America’s past time along the historic road.

“My grandparents grew up on a farm in Indiana and we used to play whiffle ball out there in the corn field, and you know you see some of that in the book,” Maddux said. “It just brings back a ton of memories.”

In other news, New Mexico United returned to the pitch on Wednesday for a match against Oakland Roots. The black and yellow have not played in over a week, which can put the win streak at risk.

“When you have a big break in between games and also when you’re, you know, on a decent run of form, when that happens, it’s easy for you to get complacent in those moments,” said head coach Zach Prince. “So, it’s really important for us to really challenge each other in the right way to make sure that we’re not going to let that slip at all.”

Meanwhile, new UNM forward Josiah Allick is looking to make an impact on the Lobo basketball team. The 6’8″ 240 UMKC transfer is bringing physicality to a team that desperately needs it.

“That’s been one of the things that I’ve been working on, really since even high school because I do, I like contact,” he said. “I don’t really have a problem putting my body on other people or hitting into other people. It sounds good but, you know, the problem is foul trouble.”

Also, UNM hosted the first annual Extraordinary Lobos adaptive youth camp on Wednesday.

“We’re big on inclusion, and I’m fighting for the day where inclusion is the expectation. My wife has wanted to do a camp like this since we had this little one right here,” said head football coach Danny Gonzales. “They don’t have disabilities, they have different abilities. We all have different abilities, and today, we had some wonderful kids out here.”