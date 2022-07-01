ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From Albuquerque Academy to Stanford to the PGA tour, Notah Begay III is now a hall of famer. Begay was inducted to the National High School Hall of Fame on Friday.

“To be here among all these wonderful people Walter Payton, Thurmon Thomas, Sanya Richards-Ross, Olympians and hall of famers. So, it kind of just gives you a sense of respect for those players, but also for what I have been lucky enough to achieve in my life.”

In other news, a former Lobo and a local barber have teamed up to put on a football camp for youth football players in Albuquerque. Emmanuel McPhearson and Jeremy Soto will host the first ever SHMAC Athletics Camp on Saturday and Sunday at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

“What’s the difference between this camp and others, like, it’s not just show up and let’s do some drills, let’s go home. Like, we actually want the kids to get better at what they do. You know, so, we have individual periods. We have coaches for every position.”

Also former Lobo women’s basketball player Nike McClure is joining the coaching staff as an assistant. Following her career at UNM, she played overseas before going into coaching. She spent last season at the director of player development for the Lobos.