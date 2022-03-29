ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week Greg Brown was relieved of his basketball coaching duties from Albuquerque High School. Brown said he was called into the principals office and blindsided at the news of his dismissal.

“They said they wanted to go in a different direction,” said Brown. “I’m an at will employee. I asked why. They said we don’t owe you an explanation, after I worked COVID. During that whole COVID didn’t receive no COVID pay. I wasn’t sitting at home, I was at work while other teachers were at home I was at work on site.”

Brown is still a part of the AHS staff as a physical education teacher. He is a former Bulldog who has received a lot of support from fellow alumni and fans, and he is still weighing his options on what his next move will be.

“Whatever avenues that I have, I am definitely going to pursue filing a grievance. If I can’t do it in the public sector. You know, proper chain of command and proper process, you know, then I would do it privately.”

In other news, New Mexico United is coming off a 1-1 tie against Orange County on Saturday. The black and yellow will be back on the pitch Wednesday against Oakland and the quick turnaround is a challenge that the players are welcoming.

“To win championships, to do amazing things in this league, you have to play Saturday-Wednesday and you have to do it well,” Daniel Bruce said. “That’s something that you have to do. There’s no way of getting around that and that’s something you need to relish and enjoy and focus on doing right from this moment until the kickoff on Wednesday here.”

Meanwhile the UNM baseball team made the trip down I-25 for the first matchup of the season against NMSU. While conference games draw much of the teams focus, coach Brown said midweek games can also be beneficial.

“They’re on [the schedule] for a reason is to challenge us and show and expose our weaknesses so that we can work on them and do better on the weekends in conference play because that’s really what matters most is the conference schedule.”