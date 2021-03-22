Sports Desk: Greg Brown ready for his first season leading AHS basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball practice, for a delayed season, started all across the state Monday. At Albuquerque High, Greg Brown rolled out the basketballs to a Bulldogs team that will play a season under his leadership for the first time. The former Lobo and Bulldogs star has returned home with hopes of making the program soar as it did in his days under coaching legend Jim Hulsman.

Brown added a few former Bulldogs to his coaching staff to help him make the journey. Brandon Sharts and Miguel Tittman know what the tradition on the program is about and Brown said that helps. “Right now I got three state championship guys on my staff,” said Brown. “I think that really gives us credibility with our players.” Brown has coached high school varsity girls in the past at another school.

This will be his first time with the boys. “We’re just trying to get to know each other, but I’m real happy with the talent that I got this far,” said Brown. “The kids seem to be responding to my coaching style. I’m just excited for the kids and I’m excited for myself.”

Players also appear to be excited with Brown. “It’s pretty cool because, coach Brown, he tells a lot of stories about when he was in high school and he just wants us to win,” said forward Master Taplin. Brown is expecting two more talented players on his team that is currently playing football. Brown also hopes to get one of the best players in the state who left for Atlanta, Georgia to play with his AAU team at a time when New Mexico was still shut down in sports competition due to COVID-19. Amari Brown, Greg’s son, is a highly regarded freshman playing on the big stage and getting a lot of interest from top colleges.

The younger Brown wanted to make sure he didn’t lose that interest. “He’s already got a lot of D-1 offers and I’m not trying to hold him back,” said Greg Brown. “It’s something he wants to do and he’s starting on that team. So, I still have hope in three years, depending on how the NMAA judge this COVID year, that he will be a Bulldog.” Albuquerque high should have this season’s schedule soon.

In other sports news, Gonzaga continues to win at the NCAA Tournament. The number one overall seed defeated 8-seed Oklahoma 87-71 Monday.

For the second consecutive week, Justin Armbruester is the Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. Armbruester struck out eight batters in a 6-4 victory over Kansas State. He allowed just one run, which is the second-lowest for Armbruester this season. The week prior he struck out 17 batters in a victory against Fresno State. The Lobos will host Nevada for a three-game series starting Saturday.

Lobo women’s soccer sweep Mountain West honors. Alesia Garcia is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after a four-goal performance in a home win against Colorado College. Lobos goalie Emily Johnson produced a pair of clean sheets over the week and was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.

Defending Class 5A boys soccer champion from the last time there was a season, Albuquerque High hosted the defending Class 4A champions Los Lunas Monday. AHS won the match 2-0.