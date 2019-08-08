Sports Desk: Goose Gossage talks baseball; Adcox ready to lead Sandia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday on the Sports Desk, Major League Hall of Fame pitcher Goose Gossage gave a helping hand to a youth clinic put on by Grassroots Baseball. Gossasge also let the media know how he feels about today’s game.

“The nerds have created this, they are running the game,” said Gossage. “You know they have created this hundred pitch count, you know when we made $20,000 we didn’t break down. We built up arm strength and we built up endurance. Five innings and you are gone? And then have eight relievers come in and it takes four hours to play…It’s a joke, the game is a joke, and it breaks my heart to see the changes that are going on in this game.”

Switching gears, Blake Swihart is back in the Arizona Diamondbacks lineup. The former Cleveland High star was on a rehab assignment in triple-A, recovering from an oblique strain.

Meanwhile, Holly Holm will return to the Octagon on Oct. 5 as a part of UFC 243. The fight will take place in Melbourne, Australia. That’s where Holm shocked the combat world by defeating Ronda Rousey for her then UFC Bantamweight title. This time, Holm will face Raquel Pennington. The two fighters met back in 2015 with Holm winning by split decision.

Also, Chad Adcox has returned to coaching high school football after a season off. Adcox is leading the Sandia Matadors in 2019. Before taking a year off, Adcox coached the Manzano Monarchs to a perfect season and school’s first-ever Class 6A title. Now, Adcox will have to face his old team in the same district.

UNM football had the day off from fall camp Wednesday. They used the time to help the maintenance crew at main campus clean and get ready for the arrival of students next week.