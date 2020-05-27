Sports Desk: Gonzales named collegiate baseball’s Nat’l Player of The Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with baseball, as stand out infielder at New Mexico State University, Nick Gonzales has been named the 2020 National Player of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. This news that came out on Tuesday, now makes Gonzales the first student-athlete in program history to earn this accolade from the national publication, which has handed out the honor since 1984.

Moving on to track and field, five Lobo Women Indoor Track and Field Athletes were awarded All-American status on Tuesday: Weini Kelati, Emily Martin, Abigail Bendle, Adva Cohen, Elise Thorner. UNM was not able to compete in the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships back in March, at the Albuquerque Convention Center, but The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association awarded five Lobos on Tuesday.

Weini Kelati earned three All-America nobs this year and has now become the most decorated All-America athlete in UNM History, as she has racked up 13 All-America honors and she is still just a junior.

Moving on to basketball now, New Mexico State Men’s Basketball picked up a big commitment on Monday night, as Donnie Tillman agreed to join the Aggies for his final season of eligibility. Tillman comes from UNLV, where he averaged over ten points and four rebounds per game in 2019. Tillman also played two years for the University of Utah, where he was named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in his sophomore season.

Tillman had a lot of programs after him, but he felt that NMSU was the program for him. “They see me being a big impact guy and things like that. They believe in my skill and they believe that we can do something special together, and they just want to invest a lot of time and effort into me and develop me and I appreciate that. They got a great culture there and I am just going to try and leave my part of the legacy out there,” said Donnie Tillman. Tillman and the Aggies are still working with the NCAA to see if he will be able to play right away for NMSU next season.

New Mexico State Football also added a transfer to their roster, as Georgia Graduate Transfer Joshua Moran signed with the Aggies on Tuesday. Moran is a 6’2 wide receiver that spent his last four years at Georgia.

Lastly, ‘The Lost Season’s’ Capital High School Softball player Angelica Angel speaks on going from one of the best starts to an abrupt ending to her senior softball season.