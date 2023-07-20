ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West media days continued in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday. The Lobos were picked to finish in last place this season, but head coach Danny Gonzales believes his new UAB transfer quarterback, Dylan Hopkins, will prove the doubters wrong.

“He has 25 starts under his belt, that’s the second most in this league,” said Gonzales. “He’s coming with a new offense. When you have the most important piece, that helped significantly on the install. So, we had a leg up there. And, then Dylan’s a good player.”

In other news, former Rio Rancho basketball player Tim Martin has found success in NBA player development. Martin has produced multiple NBA players, as recently as Victor Wembanyama.

“A lot of the kids I started working with became McDonald’s All Americans and made it to the NBA,” said Martin. “It just kept happening…, we just had eight this year. So, we’ve had about 15 players over the last six years.”

Also, Sunderland AFC came to Albuquerque for a friendly against New Mexico United on Wednesday. The historic English football club had nothing but good things to say about their time in the Land of Enchantment.