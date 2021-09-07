Sports Desk: Gonzales has strong feelings about Lobos and Aggies rivalry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales had strong feelings about his dislike of rival New Mexico State University as a player for the state and those feelings remain unchanged as a head coach. “I can’t stand them,” said Gonzales. “I mean, that’s who I am. I really don’t like them. I like Doug Martin. I respect everything he’s done down there. He’s done a phenomenal job coaching. I don’t like the team that’s just who I am. I mean I’m a Lobo. I’m am a Lobo through and through. I bleed cherry and silver.”

The meeting on the football field between the two rivals had gone for 74 consecutive games before COVID put the series on ice for a season last year. Both sides are glad to see it return. “Anytime you play an in-state rivalry game it’s special,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “You know, like a UTEP deal, it’s not an in-state deal. We’re close together. The in-state games always have more weight to them. It’s a big game.”

The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In other sports news, before the Lobos press conference started head football coach Danny Gonzales apologized for a comment he made about having a team down and stepping on their throat. Gonzales made the comment after the Lobos win over Houston Baptist.

A UNM professor emailed Gonzales the following day voicing his disapproval. “Well, in 2021 you probably should know better than to use that term from what happened to George Floyd,” said Gonzales. “It’s an old sports adage that I used and didn’t mean any offense to anybody, but I obviously caused offense to somebody and I apologize for that.”

Football Friday Night Spirit Stick Poll for Week 4 has Valley, Atrisco Heritage, La Cueva and Volcano Vista competing.

Meanwhile, Quinton Webb is the latest player from the Class of 2022 to commit to Richard Pitino and Lobo men’s basketball. The six-foot-six power forward out of San Ysidro, California announced his plans on his Twitter page Monday. The Lobos have two commitments from the class of 2022.

The ITA rankings for women’s division one doubles were released Tuesday. New Mexico’s Corley sisters are number one in the nation. The Corley’s currently play doubles for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Lastly, UNM volleyball remains undefeated at 6-0 and has yet to even lose a set. The Lobos started the season with two tournaments on the road. They will host their own UNM Tournament starting Friday at 12:30 p.m.