Sports Desk: Gonzales formally introduced as UNM football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Danny Gonzales was formally introduced as the 32nd head football coach in the University of New Mexico Lobos’ history. Gonzales, who turned himself into a player after walking on at New Mexico, returns after coaching stops at San Diego State and Arizona State.

Gonzales got his first coaching opportunity from Rocky Long when Long was at New Mexico. Gonzales said Long had words of wisdom for him.

“He said, ‘It’s your time,'” said Gonzales. “Don’t screw it up, it’s our team.”

Those in attendance at the news conference laughed loudly. Whatever the Lobos are lacking in resources to make the program win again, Gonzales believes he will get.

“The administration, Eddie and those guys, they are going to give us everything they can to be successful,” said Gonzales. “If the city of Albuquerque and state of New Mexico want to be successful, be a part of our team. We want you to be a part of our team. This is our team. It’s not my team. This is the city’s team, the state’s team.”

Gonzales has a five-year deal that will pay him $700,000 a year. His base salary is $400,000 with $300,000 supplemental. Details of a buyout were undisclosed.

Meanwhile, one of the top recruits in the state is headed out of New Mexico. La Cueva receiver Connor O’Toole had 22 offers on the table. He signed a letter of intent to play football at the University of Utah on Wednesday.

Teams participating in the New Mexico Bowl also arrived Wednesday. San Diego State and Central Michigan have a noon start time Saturday at Dreamstyle Stadium.

On the court, JaQuan Lyle scored 21 points with six assists, while Carlton Bragg scored 20 points with 14 rebounds in a 91-71 victory over Grand Canyon on Tuesday night. Bragg also knocked down a pair of three-point buckets.