Sports Desk: Goddard Rockets football season grounded by COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Goddard Rockets were all set to start the 2021 football season against the Rio Rancho Rams on Aug. 21, but a fourth positive COVID-19 test in a two-week span at Goddard High School put the rockets on the bench. No extracurricular activities, games or practices are allowed for the next 10 days.

“Obviously cases are popping up across the state and you know, I have talked to several other coaches and I think that everyone’s kind of on pins and needles right now,” said Rockets Head Coach Chris White. “So, it’s disappointing for sure.” The school will get a deep cleaning starting Monday. As far as the game against Rio Rancho goes, the Rockets will have to forfeit and start the season at 0-1. The Rockets hope to make the next game on the schedule against Carlsbad on Aug. 27.

In other sports news, Lobos linebacker Reco Hannah is hoping to follow up his performance on the field last year with a strong season. With an extra year, granted by the NCAA due to COVID, Hannah is making sure he gets the most out of each snap. Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said his linebacking core was strong and Hannah is leading the way.

New Mexico United will return to the pitch for the first time in 13 days Saturday when they face rival El Paso Locomotive. New Mexico has been held scoreless with two draws and a loss in their last three matches and used the extra time to get better.

“The big things that jump out are clearly we need to have more chance creation,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “We need to be a little bit more dangerous in the final third. So, there is a lot of things that go into that. We need to continue to be a team that is difficult to break down, that’s something that has been a highlight of the year, and then our mentality. I think that we have to be consistent. We have to be a little bit more adaptable when things don’t go our way and just keep believing in the quality that we have in this group.”

The game time starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Former WBA light middleweight champion Austin Trout improved his record to 34-5-1 Friday with a unanimous decision over Alejandro Davila in Dubai. With the loss, Davila dropped to 22-3-2.

The Mountain West released conference schedules for men’s and women’s basketball Friday. The Lobo men’s basketball team will get nine league games at home. They will play former Nevada and former Lobo coach Steve Alford once, on the road. Both the Lobo men and women will open conference play at home on Dec. 28.

Lastly, Valencia High School has a new head basketball coach. The school has hired Jesse Hathoot to replace Joshua Mattox, who left for a job at the University of the Southwest.