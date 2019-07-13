Sports Desk: Gladiators prepare for a title game; Garrett leads NMWT by a stroke

Friday on the Sports Desk, the Duke City Gladiators welcome the Salina Liberty to town ahead of their CIF Championship battle set for Saturday. The Gladiators are chasing a second consecutive title.

“No, we don’t feel any pressure whatsoever because it’s competition,” said Gladiators Head Coach Dominic Bramante. “The team that limits mistakes is the team that’s going to come out on top, especially in a closeout game.”

The two teams split the season series, both winning at home. Gladiator fans are very vocal during the game and might think that being home gives their team an advantage. The Salina Liberty does not see it that way.

“Fans don’t have anything to do with the game,” said Salina Liberty Head Coach Heron O’Neal. “It’s the people playing the game that’s between those stripes is what’s going to win or lose it. Fans, they can get loud, they can try to be disruptive.”

The game has a 6 p.m. kickoff at Tingley Coliseum on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former St. Pius standout Ashlee Garrett used a first round 74 to take a one-stroke lead at the New Mexico West Texas Women’s Amateur after a round. Four players are tied for second after firing a 75.

Switching gears, Nicco Montano is ready for her first action in over a year. Despite having her opponent changed last month, Montano is prepared for anything when she faces Julianna Pena in a bantamweight match at UFC Fight Night 155 in Sacramento on Saturday.

Montano trained for the unpredictable.

“Just be able to react,” said Montano. “There’s a lot of times where I’ve been setting a strategy, like a system or method, going into a fight on what I’m going to do, and it doesn’t work out. So, as long as I’m able to react and drill those reactions daily here in camp, you know, just think on the dime, it’s going to be similar to that fight.”

Closing out the Sports Desk, Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is day to day after taking a ball to the chin Thursday night in a game against the Texas Rangers. The injury was the result of a bad hop on a ball Bregman was trying to field. The ball split Bregman’s chin and required him to get four stitches to close the wound. He left the game in the third inning Thursday night and is also being evaluated for a head injury.