ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Lobos take the field on Saturday against Maine, one of the new starters for UNM will be at the running back position. Sherod White has gotten the call, and he has had quite the journey to get to this point.

“During the COVID year I was just in the gym everyday as much as I can,” said White. “I was working at Home Depot actually, I was working from 9 to 1, Monday thru Friday, and I would have games early Saturday mornings. I was just doing whatever I could, sacrificing like I had to, just so I could make it.”

In other news, New Mexico United is retuning to the pitch on Friday. It will be a rivalry game against El Paso, and the important of the matchup is not lost on the team.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to go out there and face this opponent and really face the opponent in front of our crowd because God knows we’ve played El Paso enough and we haven’t played them enough at home,” coach Prince said. “What I want to see is us at home, celebrating at the end of the night.”

Also, the UNM volleyball team is heading to El Paso for the Borderland Invitational this weekend. The Lobos are currently 2-0 and a big reason for the early season success is the amount of returning players.

“Obviously returning the depth is massive for us,” coach Jon Newman-Gonchar said. “I think that we return a lot of point scorers that have been through really tough moments and had to be relied upon, and hey everyone knows where this ball is going. Can we still go finish that set, can we still go win that rally, whatever the case may be. I think that’s been a big push for us.”