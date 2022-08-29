ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM players and head coach Danny Gonzales are more than ready to start the 2022 season. “The butterflies, the anticipation for game day. They make me cranky,” said Gonzales. “I want the game to get here, nerves, the whole bit. I’m excited for our kids to have the opportunity. I want them to play good. As soon as you lose that feeling, you probably need to find something else to do.”

Gonzales is going into his third season as Lobos head coach and hopes to improve upon last season’s three-win total. As the Lobos prepare to host the Maine Black Bears, Gonzales knows exactly what he would like to see during game week. “I want to see that nasty personality,” said Gonzales. “I want them to play hard. I want them to play physically. If they make a mistake, it’s a thousand miles per hour. I want them to compete. The team that plays the hardest and longest, which they hear all the time, looks up at the scoreboard at the end of the game, and things usually turn out fine.”

The Lobos and Maine have a 6 pm start time at University Stadium Saturday.

In other sports news, Lobos punter Aaron Rodriguez will start the season as a Mountain West preseason all-conference selection. He hopes to show opponents that the honor was well deserved.

Spirit Stick week 3 is out. The Del Norte Knights, Bernalillo Spartans, Farmington Scorpions, and Los Lunas Tigers are in the poll. Fans can vote for any of the schools until Friday at noon. The winner will be revealed on Friday Night Football, along with highlights and scores from all around the state. FNF has an 11:05 pm start time.

Bare Knuckle Fight Championship had its first-ever card in New Mexico last weekend at the Rio Rancho Events Center. A strong fan showing has promoters already considering a return. “Oh, a hundred percent,” said BKFC Founder and President David Feldman. “I mean, this crowd wants it back. I don’t think we’ll be here by the end of this year, but we’ll be here for two or three times in 2023 for sure.”

Albuquerque Isotopes pitcher Matt Dennis is the PCL Pitcher of the Week. Dennis made the most of two relief appearances in a six-game series against the Round Rock Express last week. He tossed 6.1 scoreless innings.