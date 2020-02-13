Sports Desk: Frater no longer with New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – San Diego State clinched a Mountain West Championship and turned the Lobos attempt of an upset bid upside down in an 82-59 victory Tuesday night.

The Lobos got a team-high 20 points from Vante Hendrix as they only trailed by two, 35-33 at the half. The Aztecs outscored the Lobos 47-26 in the second half to keep their perfect record of 25-0.

Meanwhile, Western New Mexico cross-country athlete Daniel Beam will represent the U.S. at the 2020 Pan American Cross Country Cup in Victoria British Columbia, Canada later this year.

Beam, from Rio Rancho, posted a ninth-place finish in the Junior Men’s 8K out of a 23 runner pool at the USA Track & Field Cross Country Championships in San Diego last month to earn the opportunity.

On the ball field, Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver will wear a different number in 2020. Garver gave up his number 18 for newly acquired pitcher Kenta Maeda. Maeda has always worn number 18. Garver will wear the number eight. He has had a different number each of his four years with the Twins. Wearing number 18 last season, Garver hit 31 home runs.

One of the leading scorers from New Mexico United’s inaugural season is not coming back. Forward Kevaughn Frater has signed a deal with defending ISL Champion Bengaluru FC.

Lastly, Former Lobo Defensive Coordinator Kevin Cosgrove is now the linebackers coach at Texas Tech. Cosgrove was the lead analyst for the defense at national champion LSU this past season. He led the Lobo defense from 2014 to 2018.