Sports Desk: Frank Castillo retires from coaching high school basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Frank Castillo has decided to retire as La Cueva high school boys basketball coach. Castillo has been at La Cueva for 34 years and has coached for 46 years overall, 42 of those years as a head coach. He started his career at Cibola high school.

“I just felt like it was time,” said Castillo. “I knew it was time to walk away and let somebody else take the reign. But, the best was working with the kids, going to practice obviously and then, of course, the games. I’ll miss that for sure.” Castillo led his team to five state tournament titles and 11 championship games. He has 739 overall victories in his career and was honored as National Coach of the Year in 2019.

The USL Championship and USLPA remain at odds over proposed salary cuts for players in the league. A financial burden has developed due to play being on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. The league’s first proposal called for salary cuts as deep as 60 percent.

“We’re asking that the league help the owners as well and take a pay cut and they didn’t want to do that,” said New Mexico United Midfielder Chris Wehan. “They said in their last proposal that they wouldn’t do that. In my opinion, it is the right thing to do to take a pay cut as players, to help this league grow, to help this league last long into the future.” Wehan is one of the players representing the USLPA. Ryan Madden of the USL Championship said both sides will meet again next week.

Meanwhile, Lobo football picked up another offensive lineman late Tuesday night. Vincent Santos announced his plans to transfer from Navy to New Mexico on social media. The six-foot-four Santos is an Eastlake high school product out of San Diego.

New Mexico UFC fighter Jordan Espinosa is returning to the octagon for a fight on June 13. Espionsa will face Mark De La Rosa in a 135-pound clash.

Alyssa Martinez is the Santa Fe Capital Female Athlete of the Year. Martinez is a multi-sport athlete who competes in volleyball, basketball and tennis. Her selection is unique because her father Javier won the award for Male Athlete of the Year back in 1996.