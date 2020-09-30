Sports Desk: Former Mountain West QB Brett Rypien will start for Denver Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with the MLB Postseason; four games were played on Tuesday and the early game featured two local guys playing against each other.

In the MLB’s 16-team postseason, the playoffs are opened up with a best of 3 Wildcard Series. Albuquerque’s Alex Bregman and the Astros took on Albuquerque’s Mitch Garver and the Twins in game one. Bregman made some spectacular plays in the field that proved to be crucial, as the Astros took out the Twins 4-1. Mitch Garver did get one plate appearance in this game but he struck out.

Now to soccer, New Mexico United is already playoff-bound but they still have one regular-season match remaining and this team is motivated. “We are happy to be a playoff team, but we are not by any means satisfied. We still feel like there is still one more regular-season match and then we hope another four or five more matches making it to the championship,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

United will play Real Monarchs SLC on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and the club is doing something different for this match. The organization is hosting two drive-in showings of the match, one in Albuquerque at Balloon Fiesta Park and the other at Santa Fe’s Motorama at the Downs.

“Every car who comes into the door will get a free New Mexico United car magnet, which is awesome you can just slap it on the back of your car as you come in and then the first 250 people at each location will get a limited edition poster,” said The Curse New Mexico President David Carl.

United says that this is just another great way to get their fans involved with the game and the team. “You want the feel to be there, you want the excitement to be there, and I think that helps provide it. You know, the smoke bombs, the drums, the cheering, the chants, the flags, that’s all going to be there. It’s just going to be in the back of my pick up truck, its a little different but we will all hear each other and when we score that first goal I am very to see all the lights flashing and the horns honking and it’s going to be fun,” said Carl.

Now to the Orange and Blue Report, The Denver Broncos made some big news on Tuesday, as they have announced that former Boise State QB Brett Rypien will get the start on Thursday against the Jets.

“We are going to go with Brett but we do have the ability to mix Jeff in there some during the game if we feel like we need to,” said Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio.

Rypien saw playing time on Denver’s loss to Tampa Bay over the weekend and he showed some potential going 8-8 in passing in his first drive. Rypien played for four years for the Boise State Broncos and says that experience will help him in this start.

“I’ve played in this position for a long time, I played four years of high school and four years of college so I have seen a lot of games and I have seen and got a lot of reps, seen a lot of defenses,” said Rypien.

The Broncos will play the Jets on Thursday at 6:20 p.m.