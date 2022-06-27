ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Los Alamos track and field stand out, Chase Ealey had a stellar performance at this year’s USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Ealey, not only won the shot put event, but she also set a meet record by finishing with a mark of 67’3.5″.

This now qualifies Ealey for the World Championships, which will start on July 15 in Eugene, Oregon. In high school Ealey was a 3-time state champ in 100m (2010, 2011, 2012), a 2-time state champ in shot put (2011, 2012), and also a 2-time state champ in javelin (2011, 2012).

New Mexico United saw 5-match winning streak end this past Saturday at Isotopes Park. It wasn’t their best performance this season, as they lost to Birmingham Legion FC, 2-0. NM United gave up two goals in the 1st half and only finished with 7 total shots and just 1 shot on goal. Head Coach, Zach Prince says that he expects a better performance out of his team in their next match on the road against Monterey Bay.

“We are going to be flying going into Saturday, because we know that wasn’t our expectation of what we want to put out on the field and represent ourselves, represent this state, represent this community, and represent this team. That wasn’t it, and the guys know that. So, we are ready to attack the next training session”, said Zach Prince. NM United will play at Monterey Bay on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Former Boxing World Champion and the pride of Las Cruces, NM, Austin Trout will have a new opponent for his July 15th bout in Germany. Trout was slated to fight Steve Suppan, but he had to back out due to an injury, so Trout will now take on Romanian fighter, Florian Cardos (21-3). At 36 years old, Trout will be the older fighter, but currently riding a 3-fight winning streak he believes that he is better than ever.

“My rank is creeping up there in the IBF and Charlo just won that belt. You know, he’s a guy I would like to force a rematch there, so I could get back into title contention. I just get better every time I fight. I have a lot more left than people initially realize because I have been preserved. So, I think the age is going to be very deceiving”, said Austin Trout. Trout will look to improve his 34-5-1 professional record in Germany on July 15th.

Former UFC fighter and Albuquerque native, John Dodson is looking to give Bare Knuckle Boxing a try in the near future. Dodson hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2020, but he is coming off of a victory at XMMA 4 in April of this year. He feels that his skills will translate well to the bare-knuckle game.

“I am actually more excited about doing the bare-knuckle because of the fact that I get to showcase and remind people why I am still one of the most dangerous strikers. Everyone thinks that I still don’t have the power and I still don’t have the speed and agility to continue in the fighting game, and I am going to prove them wrong. This is the opportunity that I have been yearning for, to prove to people that I am still a contender in the top divisions of any sport”, said John Dodson.

Dodson has already been in talks with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and there is a possibility that he could be added to their upcoming event at the Rio Rancho Events Center on August 27th. “Oh, it would be amazing because I haven’t lost in New Mexico. So, this would be a great opportunity for me to go into another big organization, go knuckle up, and go make my flawless debut”, said Dodson.