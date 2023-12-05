ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 30 years after his colligate career came to a close, former UNM wide receiver Terance Mathis became enshrined in college football history as a member of the college football hall of fame class of 2023.

During his career with the Lobos, Mathis was a consensus All-American. He set 24 school records and finished his career as the first player in program history with 250 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards and 6,000 all-purpose yards.

“At the end of your career, when you look back, you want to say, ‘Did I do enough, was it enough?’ I can honestly say, it was enough,” said Mathis. “I did enough and I am truly blessed to be here.”

Meanwhile, it appears the UNM football program may have his next coach. According to an ESPN report, UNM is targeting former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall and a deal is expected to be reached soon. Mendenhall has a 135-81 coaching record and previously served as UNM’s defensive coordinator under then head coach Rocky Long.

Also, UNM offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is leaving the Lobos. Vincent, who led the largest offensive turnaround in all of FBS this year, accepted the head coaching job at ULM.

In other news, the Lobo men’s basketball team is on a hot streak offensively. During the last two games, UNM has shot 47% from three, which is up from 31% in the Lobos previous six games.

“We chart every shot that we take and we’re shooting a very high percentage catch and shoot three, so we got to continue to try to find those,” said head coach Richard Pitino. “Guys got to be willing to pass the ball and we’ve certainly seen that over the past couple of games.”