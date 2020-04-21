Sports Desk: Former Lobos Vainikolo, Mosley hopeful during NFL Draft week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of former Lobos are hoping that they are included in this week’s NFL Draft. Linebacker Alexander “Mo” Vainikolo and offensive lineman Javon Mosley did what they hope is enough work to get to the next level.

“Buffalo is showing the most interest,” said Vainikolo. “You can really tell which teams are actually interested in you and which teams are feeling out the players with questions. With the L.A. Rams, it was more of a personal type of interview.” Both players participated in the NFLPA Bowl.

Both players also believe they could go late in the draft. Mosley helped his stock by getting in better shape during the offseason. He once played at 370 pounds but is currently 298 pounds after eating right and intense workouts in Las Vegas. Mosley said his agent sounded optimistic about what could happen. “He was like man you’re heating up in the league right now,” said Mosley. “You got some real buzz in the draft. The NFL draft starts Thursday and runs throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher was made the highest Lobo ever drafted in football when the Chicago Bears took him with the ninth pick in 2000. He remembers it well. “It was exciting, but it was also stressful because you know that, you don’t know, but you suspect that you’re going to be moving to a different city,” said Urlacher. “After spending my whole life in New Mexico I was pretty sure I was going to get drafted and pick up everything I know and move to a different city, number one, a bigger city than I was used to and you don’t know where it’s going to be. I suspected it was going to be Chicago because that is where all of the draft experts had me.”

Aniyah Augmon is the newest Lobo on Mike Bradbury’s women’s basketball team. The point guard out of Portola Valley, California made her commitment public on social media. Augmon is a part of the 2021 class and averaged over 14 points and more than seven rebounds at Woodside this past season.

Lastly, Justin Slaten can’t wait until things are back to normal. The former Lobo right-handed pitcher was ready to compete another season in the Texas Rangers organization when the coronavirus hit and put all sports on hold. “I’ve thrown in a live BP twice,” said Slaten. “Literally the day that we were supposed to start playing was the day that everything got shut down. So I didn’t get to pitch in any games, but I was feeling good about where I was at. My body and everything like that was really feeling good and I was feeling strong.”