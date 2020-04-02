Sports Desk: Former Lobo Vance Jackson transfers to Arkansas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with news from college basketball. Former Lobo Men’s Basketball player Vance Jackson entered the ‘Transfer Portal’ on Monday, and after only two days he has landed at a new program. Vance will head to Arkansas to play in the SEC as a graduate transfer.

Vance made the news official on Twitter Wednesday and will now play under former Nevada Head Coach Eric Musselman, who will head into his second season as head coach for the Razorbacks. Vance will have to graduate this offseason if he plans to be a grad transfer.

Sticking with basketball, Sandia Prep senior Max Feit is looking to continue his playing career at the collegiate level, but he is having trouble attaining a scholarship.

“Yeah, it has been a struggle for me getting a scholarship because I go to a really small 3A school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, but it is what it is. Playing at the next level is really a dream come true for me because I have really committed myself, I don’t want to stop playing right now, this is what I do,” said Feit.

Feit played point guard for Sandia Prep this past season, and at 6’4 he averaged 18 points, three assists, and seven rebounds per game. He believes that he has the mentality and the skill set to play at the next level.

“I am the type of player that does what’s best for the team. I have played varsity for four years, I am a shooter. I have really worked on my three-ball this year because at the next level, I know that’s what I need, to be successful. Basketball is my passion and I am going to make it to the next level somehow,” said Feit.

Now to baseball, as Isotopes outfielder Drew Weeks said Wednesday he is not playing at the moment. The MLB and Minor League season has been pushed back due to COVID-19. The MLB just announced that teams would be supplying Minor League players $400 per week, to help them while the season is not underway.

“I mean, I just applied to Tropical Smoothie. So, I mean I would of had to do something because I physically can’t make it on nothing. I mean, nobody can, but the $400 a week, even though it’s still not that much, its enough to survive on you know,” said Weeks.

Weeks is staying ready for the season though, as his girlfriend is a personal trainer and keeps him in shape. Weeks is ready to get back to Albuquerque and show up for the fans.

“I love you guys, and hang in there. We will be back soon, we will be back in action sooner than you guys think. I plan on hitting a ton of homers to keep you guys happy,” he said.

Lastly, the New Mexico Ice Wolves Hockey Team heard some great news on Wednesday, as they were named “South Division Organization of the Year” by the North American Hockey League. The Ice Wolves didn’t finish their inaugural season with the best record, at 13-34 overall, but the outpouring of fan support and merchandise sales could not go unnoticed.