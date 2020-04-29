Sports Desk: Former Lobo pitcher Gera Sanchez continues to have success in baseball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with one of the best University of New Mexico pitchers of all time. Gera Sanchez was apart of the run UNM baseball would start from 2010 to 2019, where the Lobos won four Mountain West regular-season titles and won the league’s postseason tournament three times.

Gera played from 2010 to 2012 and says his time at UNM was crucial to his career. “I mean, I am from New Mexico, so obviously being kind of like hometown and playing for the Lobos was a dream growing up, and you know it was pretty cool because one of the years it was me, Austin House and Josh Walker and we were all from New Mexico and we were the starting three. It was awesome man, I loved it and its just pretty much the start of my career,” said Gera.

Gera went on to sign with the Houston Astros after his time at UNM but Sanchez really found his place in baseball when he started playing in the Mexican League. “I looked at it as my big leagues you know, they treat us well, the pay is good. I am a middle reliever, back end guy, and I have had successful years. So, I have won three championships in the last five years,” said Gera.

Gera has played year-round for five years in the Mexican League and has had success but Sanchez is now also playing for more. “Now having a family and that’s just something that motivates me now. It’s just like, put the food on the table for my family and its been by playing baseball. I feel like no one but me is going to take that away from me,” said Gera.

Gera has a seven-month-year-old daughter and now waiting out this pandemic. He is excited to get back on the mound soon.

Meanwhile, like every other collegiate program in the county, Eastern New Mexico University baseball had their season cut short and are now preparing for 2021. Riley Price took over as head coach this past season of the Greyhounds and is seeing how hard it is to coach in the Lone Star Conference.

Price is making the most of it though and is really trying to keep a local feel to his team. “It’s going to be around 18 that we are going to bring back next year that are actually from New Mexico and I think its really important. You know, as far as tuition cost and things like that, I mean we have been able to get some serious talent because of it, but I think its extremely important. I am not doing my job right if I don’t get out and see what New Mexico has to offer,” said Price.

Price has been coaching collegiate baseball for six years now, and he feels he knows how to build a winner. As of now, he is recruiting some of the top talents in the state and he feels confident moving forward. “Me coming in and never really being apart of a losing program, I stepped right in and saw that there needed to be changes and that was more towards culture and higher expectations, but its been exciting and now especially with bringing in some very high talented players that are going to help us compete in this conference,” Price said.

Lastly, UNM men’s golfer Sam Choi has added another accolade to his long list of achievements this year. Choi was named to the Mountain West All-Conference Team for a second consecutive year and this marks one of four postseason honors that the sophomore earned this year.