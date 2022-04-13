ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former UNM baseball player Sam Haggerty has returned to Albuquerque as a member of the Tacoma Rainiers. In his first game of the season against the Isotopes, Haggerty went 2-4 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. He also got to see his former Lobo teammate DJ Peterson go yard with a homerun of his own.

“It feels good,” Peterson said. “You got a lot of memories here. My career sort of started here. You know, it was great to see DJ last night. I’ve seen DJ do many things in this stadium. What he did last night was no surprise to me.”

Haggerty was drafted out of UNM by Cleveland in 2015 and has made major league appearances with Seattle and the Mets, however he has struggled to stay in the big league for a reason out of his control.

“One of my largest issues is health. I have a pattern of getting injured. I had surgery this past year and right now it’s just getting my body in position to perform at that level, that I can stick in the big leagues and stay there. Those guys are good out there.”

In other news, UNM athletics broke ground on a new state of the art training facility. The $4.3 million Mutual Champions Training Center is located in University Stadium beyond the south end zone and head football coach Danny Gonzales is happy to the the project get underway.

“When I decided to come back and take this job they made promises to me that we would compete for championships,” Gonzales said. “They’re holding up to their end of the bargain, now it’s our turn. They’re giving us some things we didn’t have. There’s still a ways to go to be in the top three of this league as far as financially, facilities, but we’re headed that direction.”

Also, La Cueva high school hosted its last official signing day on Wednesday. Seven athletes signed to continue their academic and athletic career at the next level including first team all-state soccer player Brendan Baird who committed to SMU.

“I love Texas, I love the coaches, it feels really nice I don’t think there’s anything wrong about it,” Baird said. “It’s been a tough couple years. I tore both my knees, so its good to feel like I finally committed somewhere so that’s nice.”