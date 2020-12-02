Sports Desk: Former Lobo great Kelvin Scarborough dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico point guard Kelvin Scarborough has died. His cause of death has not been revealed but Scarborough recently had a bout with high blood pressure that caused him to be hospitalized. The six-foot-one point guard was not only known for what he could do on a basketball court.

Beyond the court, Scarborough was known also known as a community friend, willing to help anyone succeed at the game he loved. He gave free basketball camps to underprivileged kids and urged other coaches to do so. Scarborough, who coached the boy’s basketball program at Menaul School for over a decade, was instrumental in helping a lot of local players find a place to play college ball. He also helped players in other states seeking to use the game as a vehicle to a better life. He was just as engaging on a basketball court.

Scarborough came to UNM in August of 1983 to play for then-coach Gary Colson and the Lobos. Former teammate and center George Scott shared the court with Scarborough for two seasons. “I spoke with him two weeks ago,” said Scott. “He said, I’m fine. He was on the phone cracking jokes and just being himself. Great basketball player and an even better person. We nicknamed him Mr. excitement and also the unofficial mayor of Albuquerque.”

Scarborough was someone who embraced the community as a family. UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales has fond memories of Scarborough. “Kelvin Scarborough was a childhood hero of mine,” said Gonzales. “I can remember when I was about 10 years old and we’re playing Colorado State up there. We’re down by one point; We got four seconds left in the game. I believe it was Hunter who threw it to him on the inbounds because we were inbounding under our basket. He catches the ball at half court and drives it and slam dunks it for the game-winning point.”

That game was in 1987 when Scarborough averaged over 18 points per game and a little over six assists per contest. Scarborough was all-conference in the WAC that year. He finished his career as the all-time steals leader for the Lobos with 235. Scarborough was a sixth-round selection of the Denver Nuggets in the 1987 NBA Draft. Funeral services are pending; Scarborough was 56-years-old.

Meanwhile, former Cibola High basketball star Zach Mascarenas was killed in a car accident last Sunday. The Cibola High grad was known as a very good shooter on the court and averaged about 14 points per game for the Cougars last season.

Lobos third-string quarterback Connor Genal is preparing to start against Wyoming Saturday. Starting quarterback Tevaka Tuioti continues to have symptoms while in concussion protocol and backout Trae Hall is nursing sore ribs. The good news for Hall is there was not a break. Hall suffered the injury in a loss at Utah State last Saturday.

Lastly, the Sun Bowl in El Paso is sitting out of the 2020 season. The game has been canceled. Officials running the game believes it is too much of a risk with the high number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

