Sports Desk: Former Lobo Frerichs wins Olympic silver in 3000M steeplechase

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Courtney Frerichs will not come home from the Tokyo Olympics empty-handed, she is holding silver. The former University of New Mexico track and field standout won a silver medal in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase. Frerichs, who is never one to shy away from a challenge, made a gutsy move of separating herself from the pack and trying to go for the gold with about a mile to go.

Uganda’s Pereth Chemuthai refused to let Frerichs out of her sights and passed her with about 250 meters left in the race. Chemuthai won with a time of nine minutes and 1.45 seconds. Frerichs finished three seconds behind in what many considered to be one of the strongest fields in the event ever.

In other sports news, Lobo football fall camp is underway. Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales has about 30 players from the state on his roster. He said he wants to try to get four or five players from the state each year. Gonzales knows he needs out-of-state players to help win games, but he doesn’t want to pass up good New Mexico talent.

In Artesia, the Bulldogs football program has welcomed one of their own to lead the charge. Head Coach Jeremy Maupin was once a Bulldogs quarterback. After successful seasons at Los Lunas High School, Maupin has returned to Artesia with hopes of making it titletown once again.

Albuquerque Isotopes slugger Taylor Motter is not only the Triple-A West Player of the Week. Motter was named Triple-A Player of the Month for July. In 74 at-bats during July, Motter led all of Minor League Baseball in total bases (79), home runs (15), RBI (35) and OPS (1.578).

One more problem with a weight cut may have been the final straw for the UFC, concerning Nicco Montano. The former flyweight champion has been released by the organization. Montano did not make weight and did not fight at UFC 33 in Las Vegas last weekend. Problems with cutting weight have scratched at least three of Montano’s fights. She has had other fights dropped for other reasons. Montano hasn’t competed since late 2017.