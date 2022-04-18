ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rafael Hidalgo is gone too soon. The former University of New Mexico receiver died Sunday. An official cause of death has not been announced.

Since leaving UNM in 2018 Hidalgo, a native of Brooklyn, New York, made himself into a star receiver with the Badalona Dracs in Spain. He came to New Mexico as a walk-on junior college transfer who was making a position switch from quarterback to receiver. Hidalgo earned a scholarship with the Lobos and was a part of the 2016 New Mexico Bowl-winning team.

Teammates remember him as a selfless person with boundless energy. “The man was just a great guy,” said former Lobo Jalin Burrell. “I mean there’s really nothing else that you could say about him. He was like I said before, so selfless, just had an unmatchable spirit.” Hidalgo was 26 years old.

In other sports news, Jalin Burrell and Teton Saltes got their first taste of the USFL Saturday. The former Lobos came up short when their Michigan Panthers fell to the Houston Gamblers. The opportunity of playing in the USFL will allow some players to make a good tape and get back to the NFL.

“I would love to go back and play at the highest level, which I was playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, ” said Burrell. “I would love to get back on any team in the NFL and be able to show my skills and do my thing.”

Texas Tech transfer Chibuzo Agbo has listed his top three teams. Richard Pitino and the Lobos are in the mix along with other Mountain West members Boise State and Nevada.

Abraham Perez is ready to return to the ring. The former Olympic alternate is hoping to snag his third professional victory. A solid amateur career appears to be helping Perez stay successful in the ring. Perez is headlining the “Battle of Five Points” fight card Friday.

Albuquerque Isotopes infielder and outfielder, Tim Lopes is the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week. Lopes batted .522 for the week. The Isotopes return to competition Tuesday when they start a six-game series at Round Rock.

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-3 in a matinee game Tuesday. Jorge Polanco had a two-run home run in the win.