Sports Desk: Former Lobo David Kanyinda scary bout with Coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Kanyinda is truly thankful that he is still among the living. The former Lobo guard is a survivor of the coronavirus. Kanyinda, who currently lives in Arizona, thought the symptoms he was experiencing last month were a bad cold or the flu. Friends tried to convince him that it could be the coronavirus. Kanyinda knew his friends were on to something when his breathing became so labored that just moving made him out of breath.

“Hallucinations, they actually started Friday night, when my symptoms first hit,” said Kanyinda. “You know, I speak French and English. I didn’t know if I was thinking in English or French. It’s just a weird experience because everything was spinning. My chills were so bad that I just immediately jumped in the shower because I was so cold. My fingers were cold. It was Sunday night with the chills, I realized my breathing was getting worse and worse. Tuesday I thought I was going to die. That’s why I went to the hospital.”

Kanyinda is recovering and is not quite one hundred percent better but feels good. “I’ve been doing some exercises just to get back into it,” said Kanyinda. “My strength is not where it used to be, but it’s not as bad as it was. Even three or four days ago. Now that I can eat, I can tell you that everything I do, at least cardio wise, walking gets me out of breath really fast. For the most part, the dizziness is gone, the nausea is gone, my appetite is back. I can’t eat as much as before but it just takes a while to get all of that back.”

AT&T SportsNet will broadcast replays of Mountain West football and basketball games in the month of April. The Lobos will have two basketball games and two football games air during the month. The Lobos basketball victory over Wyoming is up first on April 11.

Lastly, Ira Harge Jr. is taking on a new challenge after seven years as head boys basketball coach at Pecos high school. Harge Jr. will be the new athletic director at Espanola High School. In his final season with Pecos Harge Jr. led his team to a 2A state championship and 29-1 record.