Sports Desk: Former Lobo Courtney Frerichs talks about qualifying for Olympics

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Courtney Frerichs realized a dream Thursday night. The former Lobo standout qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo by finishing second in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“I’m super happy, you know. Every time you make a team, you know, it’s just an incredible feeling and I really feel like I put it out there, you know, trying to contend for the win,” said Frerichs. “I’m walking away knowing what I need to work on to be even better in Tokyo.”

Frerichs said the pressure to do well was more intense than her first Olympic trials. She had plenty of support with other former Lobos also in the area, trying to, like Frerichs, gain a spot on the Olympic team. Former Lobo Weini Kelati, one of the most decorated runners in UNM history, will be competing for a spot in the 10,000-meter run Saturday.

Kelati will run alongside another former Lobo in Ednah Kurgat. Frerichs said it shows how the Lobo program has grown. “I’m super excited for Weini to get to race and obviously to watch over at the games,” said Frerichs. “It shows you the strength of the program we have and the history we have at UNM and I think that is going to keep growing. I love the Lobo presence and I had a lot of Lobos out in the crowd too.”

In other sports news, high school track athletes in the ranks of Class 4A decided on state champions Friday. It was a good day for Los Alamos High School as the swept the team titles among the boys and the girls.

Sandia Prep is the Class 3A champion of baseball. The top seed outlasted the number six seed Robertson Friday to win 2-1. Samuel Treme had a massive two-run blast for Sandia Prep in the win. The title is their 7th in school history.

The girl’s A-3A softball champion is the Tularosa Wildcats. Tularosa, the top seed, beat number three Loving 8-4. Tularosa got a two-run home run from Layla Gaston in the second inning.

Lastly, Tim Means returns to the octagon Saturday. Means will fight Nicolas Dalby in a welterweight showdown. “If I can stay inside and stay inside those kicks that he has it will be a long night for him,” said Means. “I’m stronger in the clinch. I’m dangerous there. I got both my elbows healed up from injuries so. This is the first fight I’ve gone in 95 percent in a long time so.”

Means and Dalby are the second fight on the main card which starts at 2 p.m.