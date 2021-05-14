Sports Desk: Former Highland Hornets basketball star Tommy Huynh finds surprising opportunity

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tommy Huynh can personally tell you that the game of basketball can be a very unsuspecting journey. Recently, the former Highland High basketball star heard his name called in the second round of the Vietnamese Basketball Association Draft. Teams in the VBA are allowed to have a heritage pick. Huynh fits that description because both of his parents are from Vietnam.

The 18-year-old Huynh has answered the call for the Na Trang Dolphins with one stipulation. “As of right now, it’s just a summer thing, It’s professional, but just for me in my situation, I wanted to keep my amateur status.” Huynh completed a redshirt freshman year of basketball at Western New Mexico this past season. He recently entered the transfer portal and wants to keep his options open of possibly playing college basketball again.

Huynh believes his time with the VBA looks good on his resume and helps get him to another school. There is always a chance he could stay in the VBA. Huynh said if he gets a deal that is too good to turn down. He will consider it.

In other sports news, Greg Hennington has been hired as the new football coach at Los Lunas High School. Hennington comes to the Tigers after two seasons as offensive coordinator at Eldorado High School. Prior to that, Hennington was head coach at Los Lunas rival Belen.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United returns to the home field for the first time in over 500 days Saturday. The team is excited to greet fans and put up a good result. Winless New Mexico was only a minute away from their first victory last week before allowing a late goal in El Paso that produced a tie. “We were a minute away from coming home with three points,” said New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval. “If we can build from the last match then we’ll be pretty happy Saturday night.”

Match time is 7:30 at Isotopes Park.

Meanwhile, late Thursday night at the Mountain West Track & Field Championships, Lobo Charlotte Prouse recorded the third-fastest time in Mountain West track and field history in the women’s 10k on her way to victory. The Mountain West Track and Field Championships run through Saturday.