Sports Desk: Former Cibola High Head Coach, Lobo Assistant Brian O’Neill dies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former Cibola High head coach and former Lobo assistant, Brian O’Neill has died. His brother Joe told KRQE Sports early Tuesday morning that O’Neill died after an 18 month battle against cancer. O’Neill played at Cibola high school and later coached the Cougars from 1992 to 1998.

During that time O’Neill led his team to the state championship game twice. O’Neill would later join the ranks of collegiate coaching where he was an assistant at New Mexico under then-head coach Dave Bliss. O’Neill followed Bliss to Baylor University where he stayed for four seasons. O’Neill was 56 years old.

In other sports news, New Mexico United returns to the road for a match at San Antonio FC Wednesday. New Mexico goes into the match having won a pair of home games with a mini-break built inside. “The energy in both in what they are putting out in the training sessions and also just the spirit, you can see the rest that just being able to get away for a couple of days,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “What we’re going to see from that I think is going to be significant coming into a Wednesday Saturday again this week against two tough teams.”

The match time is 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN 2.

Lobos senior catcher Jarrett Gonzales has signed a free-agent deal with the Washington Nationals. Gonzales saw action in 20 games this past season and started in 18, posting a .246 batting average.

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Sugar Land Skeeters are playing the finale of a six-game series Tuesday night. The best the Isotopes can hope for is a split of the series with the Skeeters up three games to two. The Isotopes are still trying to win a series finale at home this season. So far they are 0-4.

Round three of the TBT has some familiar faces from New Mexico still active. Eberlein Drive head coach is Cody Toppert. The Albuquerque Academy graduate is coaching a former NMSU Aggies player on his squad in Trevelin Queen. Eberlein Drive has gone deep into The Basketball Tournament in the past but has yet to win it all and the $1 million first-place money.

PGA TOUR University has announced its Class of 2022 Summer Ranking featuring the top-25 rising seniors in NCAA Division I men’s golf. Lobo senior Sam Choi is on the list, checking in at number 22.