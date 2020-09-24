Sports Desk: Former AHS, Lobo star Greg Brown returns to Bulldog City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Greg Brown has come full circle. The former Albuquerque High Bulldogs basketball star was named head boys basketball coach at the school Wednesday.

“Just going through the process I was elated,” said Brown. “As a player, if you remember, I never really showed that much emotion. We can win a championship. I could go for 40 and I still have the same look on my face. I’m very enthusiastic about this.”

Brown starred for AHS in the late ’80s. He continued his basketball journey at New Mexico Junior College from 1990 to 1992 and later transferred to the University of New Mexico. At only five-feet and-seven inches, Brown led the Lobos to their first regular-season conference title in 16 years. That was during his senior season of 1993-94. Brown averaged over 19 points per game, was named WAC Player of the Year, and even picked up the national Naismith award which honor seniors six feet and under.

Brown inherits a team that finished with a losing record of 12-15 last season. Help could be on the way in his highly regarded son Amari. Amari Brown is in his first year of high school and is considered to be one of the best in the country in his age group. “I think several coaches here in New Mexico have gotten a chance to coach their son,” said Brown. “I sure would be excited to be one of those coaches, to coach my son in high school, especially since he such a big prospect.” Amari Brown is currently enrolled at Cibola High School. Brown replaces Ron Garcia. Garcia and AHS mutually agreed to part ways earlier this year.

In other sports news, Lobo basketball announced a pair of staff changes Wednesday. The current director of operations, Ralph Davis, has been promoted to assistant coach and Robert Edwards has been added as video coordinator.

New Mexico United returns to the pitch against rival El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday. El Paso currently leads Group C with New Mexico on their heels. New Mexico suffered a loss on the road last weekend, but they are still playoff bound and have a chance to overtake El Paso if they win and the Locomotive suffers an additional setback.

“Clearly we need to take care of business on Saturday,” said New Mexico United coach Troy Lesesne. “So, that’s why the match has so much importance given that El Paso is ahead of us right now.

Lobos offensive lineman Teton Saltes has another honor on his plate. He was one of 22 players selected to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Lobo fans can relive the team’s 2004 victory over Texas Tech October 3. My50TV will broadcast the game at 1:30 p.m. The broadcast will include interviews with current Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales and former head coach and defensive coordinator Rocky Long.

Chicago Bears great Gale Sayers has died. Sayers dominated opponents as a running back known for his great skills in the open field. He made the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1974. Sayers suffered from dementia leading up to his death. He was 77-years-old.